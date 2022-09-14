Clinton City Council has stopped short of ordering a forensic audit, but it remains concerned about money that it thought it had but does not have in the Rate Stabilization Account.
That money was supposed to keep electric rates stable when the city’s electricity supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, dissolves. However, that account appears to have been tapped for spending above the budget for the past 3 years.
City Council heard an accountant explanation about what happened at its Sept. 12 meeting (delayed from the normal first Monday, Sept. 5, which was Labor Day).
The meeting lasted 2 hours.
Other items of business were years of service awards and police promotions, a healthy eating grant update, citizens’ comments, power line right of way maintenance, water sales agreement, Enterprise fleet services, and design review board applications.
The Clinton Police Department Officer of the Year 2022 is Catherine Anderson, who joined the force in early 2000. She is the first two-time recipient of this award and was in the first graduating class of Highway Patrol officers that had female troopers.
But, clearly, the topic that dominated discussion was why does the City of Clinton not have $3.5 million more in the Rate Stabilization Account than it expected to have?
For one thing, there was no written City Council policy restricting this money to electric rates, so when bills came due and there was not sufficient money to pay, because of cashflow, the RSA became a logical place to look to keep the bills paid.
When money did come in, the RSA was supposed to the paid back, but clearly that did not happen consistently.
Council Members Megan Walsh and Shirley Jenkins said it was because of the Recreation Complex, but Mayor Pro-Team Ronnie Roth said, “That opens up a whole different can of worms.”
Council Member Gary Kuykendall made a motion to have a forensic audit, seconded by Robbie Neal. In the ensuing discussion, it was decided instead that the City’s next auditing firm would be tasked not only with the 2022 audit, but also with explaining to council why, by how much and to which departments the City Budget was overspent in 2019, 2020 and 2021. That overspending depleted the Rate Stabilization Account by $3.5 million, the council was told.
Walsh said having a forensic audit would be like “throwing good money after bad.”
“We can’t get any money back. We need to get our funds in order,” she said. A forensic audit would provide “no more information than what we already know - that money was spent.”
Jenkins said, "We have the paperwork. We’ve already spent the money; there is no need to spend more money for another audit. It’s right here in black and white where it was spent. Nobody pocketed any money. Nobody took any money. It’s right here where it was spent.”
Several council members said previous city staff never offered them that over-spending was going on. But at least one note in an audit said the City was over-spending in the Police and Fire Departments (previously combined into one Public Safety Department).
They expressed that seeing a note in an audit was too little too late - by then, the City would be 6 months into the next fiscal year.
City Manager Tom Brooks has fixed the main point of contention - that there was no written policy restricting the RSA to electric rates, and nothing else. There is now a policy that says that, providing guidance to City employees who pay the bills.
Because PMPA has been sending electric rate credit to the City for several year, some council members once thought there was $10 million in the RSA. That, they said, should be more than enough to keep electric rates stable when, in a few years, the City of Clinton has to buy its electricity from someone other than the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency.
Now, however, that future is much less certain.
One recommendation for making the fund whole again was using ARPA money to replenish it (ARPA = the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act).
That federal law allows for revenue replacement for cities, counties and states that suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City’s over-spending during 2019, 2020 and 2021 would coincide with some time that the world suffered from COVID. But it was unclear if the City actually lost revenue during that time, or simply spent more than it was taking in. In either case, the City Council has designated some ARPA money already for other projects.
Brooks said city administration plans to submit to council another 6-month budget in December.
Council Member Danny Cook said, “A budget is just that, a budget; we have to do a better understanding of our budget and the expenditures that occur on a month to month basis. We as a council and staff have to do a much better job understanding our budget, month to month — when you see in an audit that accounts are overspent, that’s 6 months after the over-spending. We are half a year into the next year’s money. There was no year that we didn’t know we overspent - what we didn’t ask was where did the money come from (to cover the over-spending)? If we overspent where did the money come from to pay for the over-spending?
“We have an over $30 million budget - 2022 is already gone and we don’t know what that’s going to look like. The recommendations are in place. We need to move forward.”
Roth said, “There was 4 years of this and we only found out about it with our new city manager.”
And Kuykendall said, “It never was mentioned, not one time, that we are using those funds (rate stabilization) to pay for things for the citizens. If someone had said that, we would have said, ‘Whoa, we need to have a meeting.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.