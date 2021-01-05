Clinton City Council on Monday announced Christmas lights winners, honored first responders, and took action on a land purchase and a land sale. An unnamed entity is buying 40 acres from the city.
The 2020 Spirit of Christmas decorating awards were announced for: Ward 1 – Carlos Whitmire (101 Washington St.); Ward 2 – Cindy Tucker (157 Pine St.); Ward 3 - Clattie Putnam (710 Broad St.); Ward 4 - Walter Reynolds (504 Jefferson St.); Ward 5 – Bob and Dickie Benjamin (703 N. Adair St.); Carissa Messer (201 Young Drive); Business – House of Pizza. Utility bill credits are the decorations prizes.
Also presented were Annual Awards: Police Officer of the Year - Chris Moore; Fireman of the Year – Clay Ward; Fire Commitment to Training – Daron Vincent; Highest Call Volume – Kenneth Robertson. A resolution to honor George Howell for 45 years of firefighter service was approved by council.
For the future Clinton Public Library, the council bought 1.3 acres at 304 W. Pitts St. The project will be funded by The Capital Initiative 1-cent Sales Tax, approved by Laurens County voters on Nov. 3, 2020. Also, approved as first reading of an ordinance was the sale of 40 acres on the Highway 72 southside side.
The council also continued discussion of issuing a $14 million bond.
The proceeds would construct a police station and fire station(s), and expand work on the recreation complex (Hwy 56 near I-26). A non-profit corporation would be set up to borrow the money and oversee the construction, then lease back to the city the finished projects.
The current fire-police station (the former city hall) or the community building could be renovated for City Courts, or court could be conducted in the council chambers of the municipal center.
Council has set a Jan. 14 (6 pm) workshop meeting to discuss financing options.
The City cannot exceed a $14 million bond-limit without raising taxes.
Also at the Jan. 4 regular monthly meeting, the council agreed to conduct a public hearing on amending the city's operating budget for 2021-22, and gave a new Subdivision Ordinance (a guide for new construction) a first reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.