Land-clearing is underway at Clinton’s first recreation complex and, on Monday night, the city council appropriated $909,781 more for the project.
Dealing with ponds and erosion to the specifications of the SC Department of Health & Environmental Control accounts for $140,507 of the money. Groundbreaking was Sept. 22, and Phase 1 will be ballfields, walking trails, and playgrounds; a later phase includes an outdoor amphitheater.
Phase 1 will cost $1.6 million, from hospitality tax revenues, the Clinton City Council was told during its regular monthly meeting.
The Council also agreed to extend the emergency provisions that allow the council to meet remotely for another 61 days. Council also appropriated accommodations tax money, with the big-ticket item of $50,000 for Main Street advertising on billboards (this money can be spent only for attracting visitors).
A citizens’ advisory committee recommends how to spend the money.
Council approved the sales of surplus city property on West Pitts St., Wall St., and Davidson and Caldwell streets, and near Sterilite. The council rejected a bid of $1 for the former American Legion Hut and property. The council did not act on a request by the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission to serve customers in a tract inside the city’s water service area (Young Road and Hwy 56 South). Council approved, on recommendation of the community grants assistance committee, appropriations of $2,000 for United Ministries and $1,500 for Clinton Canopy.
The next regular Clinton City Council meeting will be Nov. 2 (first Monday of each month).
