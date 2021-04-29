Clinton City Council has decided on final reading to issue $14 million bonds with 30-year financing for three projects.
Meeting in called session Monday night, council gave second and final reading to an ordinance to finance Police and Fire Departments renovations and for the Recreation Complex. It involves having construction handled by a separate, non-profit organizations and a lease-back to the City.
Construction cost is projected to be $10.5 million, and is broken down as $6.5 million general fund improvements for fire and police, and $4 million for recreation. The current police and fire are in the former City Hall on North Broad Street and recreation is under development on Hwy 56. The City puts up $3.5 million that it is pulling from cash reserves.
In December, city council heard these costs:
-- a substation at $678,264;
-- a police station at $1,095,965;
-- a fire department at $4,279,856 phase 1 and $409,657 phase 2.
The Recreation Complex is expected to cost $7.5 million, and hospitality tax revenues designed to promote tourism can finish out funding on this project. Cities are limited by state law on the amount they borrow through bond issues, based on the total assessed value of land within the city.
Also, council took no action returning from closed session on a request to purchase City-owned property. Two developers are looking at a tract for housing on Hwy 72, close to I-26.
