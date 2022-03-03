Clinton City Council voted to hire Tom Brooks as the next city manager of the City of Clinton at a special called meeting on Thursday night.
Brooks will work under a 2-year contract with an annual salary of $122,500. His first day on the job will be May 1.
Brooks comes to Clinton after serving as town administrator in Saluda. Brooks is a graduate of the College of Charleston.
In addition to his governmental experience, Brooks created Green Wing Consulting, a consulting firm specializing in manufacturing.
Brooks and his wife Margot have four children and currently reside in Saluda County.
