Green grass won out over putting money back into the reserve accounts of public works (electricity, water, sewer, garbage, streets) at Monday’s called meeting of the Clinton City Council.
It gave first reading to a $30 million city budget - second and final reading is set for June 13. In the process, council turned down a suggestion from Public Works Director Joey Meadors that could have generated $29,100 to replace the $1 million that the city is losing from water sales to the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission.
The city is making up that shortfall by not funding the traditional $1 million going into the Public Works reserve accounts. The city is cutting its operations spending by 4% and is levying an additional 5.32 mils of property tax.
Meadors’ suggestion was to increase the irrigation water rate by 100%, from $7.50/gallon to $15/gallon, but council members pushed back. Some said it would not bring in that much money because people would just water their lawns less. The $29,100 was not included in the overall budget because it was just an idea and a projection, Meadors said. But if the council had adopted the budget as presented, Meadors would have adjusted the irrigation water rate upward to produce the addition income for the city (irrigation water meters are not charged for sewer service, unlike residential water meters). Connecting to city water for irrigation keeps homeowners and businesses from having to drill wells.
“I would not be doing my job if I didn’t try to recover some of the $1 million we are losing,” Meadors said. LCWSC is buying virtually no water now from Clinton and the Laurens CPW because its Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant is fully operational, although still waiting on full SC Department of Health and Environmental Control permitting (it has a provisional permit).
There is one Clinton water line still servicing a LCWSC customer - Musgrove Mill State Historic Site on Hwy 56 north of Clinton.
Council members are counting on residential growth to make up some of the shortfall. A massive subdivision by DR Horton company is planned for an area near Eastside School, Forest Glen apartments across from NHC Clinton are in the land clearing phase, houses are being built in a subdivision on Charlottes Road, and apartments are available for rent in the former Hayes Hospital in uptown Clinton.
The City has 86 acres beside what is going to become the Recreation Complex on Hwy 56 that it can market for residential growth.
The City has control of the State’s surplus property at the Whitten Center Village that it can market for development, also.
Several other developments are projected, but the city administration is adopting a go-slow policy to be sure Clinton grows in a positive - rather than simply rapid - way.
The Blue Diamond industry is coming into the former Shaw Lumber building on Torrington Road, and Meadors said it will become a small-usage city water customer (no sewer or electricity). The Laurens County Council on May 24 gave final action to an incentive plan to attract a tenant to the city’s second spec building in the commerce park at I-26 and Hwy 72 (the company name has not been announced).
With second and final reading and a public hearing set for June 13, the next City of Clinton budget will be $30,305,165 total. Taxes go from 113.78 mils in 2021-22 to 119.10 mils in 2022-23, projected to produce $969,000.
