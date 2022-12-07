The Clinton City Council celebrated team efforts at its regular monthly meeting Monday evening.
Council Member Gary Kuykendall complimented the City Staff on the holiday beauty of Uptown Clinton, and council was told the hard work was a team effort.
Mayor Bob McLean complimented the Clinton High varsity football, boys and girls cross-country, and girls tennis teams on championship seasons. Head Coach of the 13-1 and region champion football Red Devils, which have among its members Region Player of the Year Bryson James and 14 other All-Region players, Corey Fountain said, “All the accolades are a reflection of the whole team. We appreciate all the work of these young men, and their parents getting them to practices and workouts through the year.”
Fountain himself was named the Region Coach of the Year, as was tennis coach Clovis Simmons.
McLean told the Dec. 5 regular meeting audience about the football Red Devils, “They were disciplined, they played as a team, and they were fun to watch. Congratulations on a great season.”
Fountain acknowledged some football players were missing with an excused absence - they were playing basketball at home against Greenwood.
Girls Tennis also was Region Champion, as was Boys Cross-country with the entire team qualifying for the State Meet. Girls Cross-country was region runner-up, and Elizabeth Reid qualified to run in the State Meet.
The City also sponsored a reception and refreshments at the MS Bailey Municipal Building for the student-athletes.
Council members also complimented city staff on the recent tree-lighting and parade events, as well as the decorations on and around The Square and on the Municipal Center grounds.
“The town looks beautiful,” said Council Member Robbie Neal.
The City also has announced its annual Decorations Contest with winners in each council ward receiving a break on their utility bills. Council members have until Dec. 15 to make nominations, so winners can have signs placed in their yards before Christmas.
In other business, council removed from the agenda a public hearing about proposed changes to the zoning ordinance, pending further explanation; approval of the Clinton Economic Development Corporation board minutes; and a closed session to discuss citywide personnel matters.
Council also agreed to modify an agreement with the CEDC that allows money to go from the city to the development group to construct a third spec building. Council was told that with materials delays and supply chain issues, it is not feasible right now to construct another building that might sit and wait for purchase. The City of Clinton and CEDC have built and sold two spec buildings in the industrial area of Hwy 72 and I-26, east of Clinton.
McLean said the purchaser of the second spec building has not yet made a public announcement, but the investment is $21 million and 135 “great paying jobs” and is “a heavy electric user, keeping our rates stable.”
He said “the rumor mill” that says the city’s spec building is vacant and unsold is false.
Instead, the city will invest the CEDC money in cutting roads and installing infrastructure in former Whitten Center property across I-26, behind the SC Department of Transportation’s maintenance shed. That way, when industries come calling, the City of Clinton will have a Class A Industrial Park under development to show them, with easy access to I-26 which runs east and west between Charleston/Port of Charleston and Spartanburg/Greenville/I-85.
It will take 6 months to 1 year to make the industrial area suitable for tenants.
McLean said it is a major move for the city because money dedicated to this kind of work is drying up - he said annual proceeds from the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority, which Clinton has dedicated to CEDC projects, was $1 Million annual and now is closer to $110,000, because of softening demand for natural gas.
“We rely on that money to build a (speculative) building,” McLean said. “This (dedicating the money to a new industrial park instead) allows a developer to build their own building.”
