This month, the City of Clinton expects to take possession of a beautiful, heavily forested tract that the State of South Carolina has declared as “surplus” property.
Whitten Center will retain possession of the core campus, to continue its long-standing mission of helping the severely disabled. But it no longer needs 1,600 acres of adjoining property to do it; this tract includes two lakes and a water tank, and borders on commercially valuable Hwys 76 and 72, and crosses over I-26.
City Manager Tom Brooks told the Clinton Rotary Club on Tuesday that deed transfer is expected June 13 and closing is likely by the end of the month.
To prepare to accept the Whitten Center property - a deal 20 years in the making, according to former Clinton Mayor David Tribble - the City Council heard a development plan from the consultants WK Dickson at its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Consultants said the first part will be to commission an extensive forestry management plan for the 1,600 acres.
There will need to be work done on Old Colony Road as a “spine road” in and out of the property.
Horse farms and residential sites of 5 - 10 acres are envisioned for a portion of the property. Another neighborhood could be available for 1-acre lots, something that the consultants conceded most developers now do not want to do. Mayor Pro-Tem Ronnie Roth said, “I really like your forest management plan. That is outstanding. Most subdivisions are taken to the red dirt and start building.”
WK Hickson’s plan divides the land into three sections:
— 570 acres for residential;
— 270 acres across I-26 for industrial; and
— 80 acres for general commercial.
The City will not have clear access to the industrial land. Officials have tried to get the SC Department of Transportation to move its maintenance shed at the Hwy 72 and I-26 interchange, to allow for clear access, but that is not happening. Brooks said there is an opportunity to partner with Pacolet-Milliken to access the property. Improvements will need to be done to Hwy 72 just beyond the I-26 overpass to accommodate industrial development.
An agricultural reserve could be set up for the land not designated for development.
Some commercial land could be marketed for the “big box” store that needs highway visibility; and a section behind that tract could be marketed for an assisted living community or a retirement neighborhood, that would not need highway frontage/exposure.
The City is agreeable for horse farms and 1-acre lot houses because it is already getting an 800-1,000 homes development (DR Horton) on a former light-industrial site near Eastside Elementary School. District 56 is moving its headquarters from the MS Bailey Municipal Building to a former church (with an addition) site near Eastside.
Townhomes on 45 acres are planned for an area near this development. As part of its June 6 meeting, the council authorized the former C&T Mfg. Inc. location at 801 East Main Street for South Carolina Textile Communities Revitalization Act tax-credits.
A business wants to put a food court in this building — food trucks would park around the building and people could enjoy their meals indoors or at tables outside. It will be within walking distance of the proposed townhomes project.
All this is proposed less than a mile from the Whitten Center tract, accessible on Old Colony Road.
The property extends to the current commercial development on Hwy 72 anchored by Hampton Inn, Fatz and QT, with Arbys, Zaxbys, Bojangles and Starbucks existing or in development.
Trails could be cut within the Whitten Center property, the consultants said, to connect with the current Millers Fork Trail and the proposed Recreation Complex on Hwy 56 (a frontage road connects Hwys 72 and 56). A little farther north on Hwy 72, on the way to Whitmire, is a trail-head for the mountains-to-the-coast Palmetto Trail.
There is no timetable for when all this development will happen. The forest management plan is first, after WK Dickson receives community input and produces its final report. There is no clear-cut plan for how the City of Clinton is going to install infrastructure for all this property - right now the City does not assess impact fees for developers to help pay the costs of “the impact” their developments will have on the City of Clinton.
In other business, council heard concerns from citizen Anita Williams about South Livingston Street and West Centennial Street, saying houses are in disrepair, large trucks are damaging streets, and an iron-working company is causing noise as early as 6:30 a.m. daily.
“When I go around in other areas, I don’t see this,” she said. “The (iron) plant next door - 7-8 years ago we had a smell and it was ruled a nuisance to the city. Now the noise we have coming from the metal is a nuisance. This was supposed to be a small plant - now, it’s a full blown commercial plant. Eighteen-wheelers fly down the street and the employees fly down the street. This is what we are having to listen to.”
Council agreed to have the matter looked into.
Council presented a 100th birthday congratulations resolution to Mildred Henderson Lindsay.
A release from a buy-back option was granted for the DE Tribble building in Uptown Clinton. This will allow a bar and wine tap room, The Lumberyard, to move forward with renovations and development, and possible sale of a portion of the three-sections building for apartments.
There was some delay on the city’s part in roof repairs and fencing installation at the site, the council was told. The buy-back option from August of last year stipulates development within 24 months, and the project now is coming up on one year in development, the council was told. The developer has applied to the SC Department of Revenue for an on-premises beer and wine license.
After a closed session discussion, council authorized Brooks to retain the legal firm of Smith Robinson for on-going litigation regarding PMPA (the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, the city’s electrical supplier). Newberry and others have sued Clinton and others related to a profits-sharing arrangement and other issues related to the “electric cities” agency based in Greer. These matters are as-yet unresolved.
Brooks and Public Works Director Joey Meadors are the city’s representatives on the PMPA board.
The next Clinton City Council meetings will be June 13, 6 pm, for a budget public hearing, and July 11, 6 pm, to discuss infrastructure for the Stone Creek Development, both in the PS Bailey Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center on North Broad Street in Clinton.
