The Clinton City Council will receive more information this week on a possible Pitts Street location for a new Clinton Public Library.
The city might option the property - adjacent to a former Founder’s Credit Union building which now is the City of Clinton Utility Payments Department, including a drive-thru window - and will buy it if county voters approve a new, 1-cent sales tax on Nov. 3, 2020.
The library project first must compete against several others to be included on the ballot. That ballot question will be crafted by a citizens’ panel (with a May 12 deadline for project-submissions) and the Laurens County Council.
The city had proposed a library in the old Industrial Supply Building on West Main St., but those plans fell through. A new library would replace the current library - with serious space restrictions - next to Robertson’s Ace Hardware (formerly Fred’s) on the Jacobs Highway.
Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs and City Attorney Alan Wham briefed the Clinton City Council on the project during a Facebook-live meeting Monday night. The briefing came at the request of council member Megan Walsh.
Council member Shirley Jenkins said she had another site in mind, but the Pitts St. location apparently is going forward.
The Capital Initiative Sales Tax, if approved, will generate at least $51 Million for buildings and equipment, never for salaries, and will sunset after 8 years, even if all approved projects are not completed.
The council met from their homes, by electronic means, because of the Coronavirus threat. June 1 is the next meeting, and a decision will be made later about a live meeting vs an electronic meeting. The City of Clinton is continuing its lock-down of city-owned buildings and its departments, which are not accessible by the public.
The council likely will meet on May 12 to conduct a budget workshop. The city administration wants to have a new budget in place by July 1.
