The City of Clinton is examining its options regarding the now-closed Clinton Museum.
The building has been shuttered since 2016, and now the city is looking into partnering with the Laurens County Museum for displays or placing some items in a new Welcome Center within the Municipal Center. There is a small museum related to the textiles industry there now.
Council was updated at its Monday evening, regular monthly meeting. The matter had come up at a recent Clinton City Council workshop. The museum property, beside the former city hall which now is the police and fire departments building, was deeded to the city in 1997.
No decisions were made about the property -- 400 North Broad St. -- at Monday’s meeting. The council meets the 1st Monday of each month in the council chambers of the municipal center; in-person access by the public is restricted as a COVID-19 precaution.
The city is examining possible deed restrictions, according to Assistant City Manager Thomas Higgs. If items in the building are not displayed, they could be returned to their owners, the council was told.
By council action a $137,375 contract was awarded to Gar-Con Inc. for repair work on the Florida Street Sewer Interceptor; of the amount, $94,157.75 is State of South Carolina funding.
Council took no action following a closed session to discuss potential sales of city property.
