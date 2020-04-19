Clinton City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to retain 29% of the LOST revenues for city operations. Clinton uses this money for equipment in the police and fire departments ($3 million in needs).
The rest of the money will go toward city property tax relief beginning in July.
Council could have sent all the money for property tax relief, but it is within its rights by state law to keep a portion of the money for operations (LOST is the local option sales tax, other cities and Laurens County have a similar tax).
Council approved an inter-government agreement for the operation of Millers Fork Trail, with the Laurens County government. It has received Laurens County Council approval. The agreement says the city will complete phase one. Then, the county’s recreation department takes over maintenance of the trail.
Large-scale projects in the future will be divided in cost between the City of Clinton and Laurens County Parks & Recreation.
The trail will be the June 6 site of the Laurens County Trails Association observance of National Trails Day, but it is not open now due to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order closing all parks, because of COVID-19. Public boat ramps re-opened this weekend.
Satterfield Construction will resurface Gary Street and a portion of W. Centennial Street, under a $150,000 contract approved by the council. The Laurens County Transportation Committee funds $100,000 and the city matches with $50,000. The CTC’s money comes from the state through the gasoline tax. Mayor Bob McLean said Clinton did not get any of this money four years ago, but now has two members on the CTC.
W&W Logging will harvest timber on 20 acres and 30 acres owned by the city, under a council-approved contract. One tract is near Rosemont Cemetery, and the other is near the Clinton 3 commercial area. Money from the Clinton 3 tract will go into the city’s recreation fund, McLean said.
