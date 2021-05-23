The Clinton City Council, at a called meeting on Wednesday, passed on first reading a budget of almost $31.6 million. Final reading and public hearing is set for June 7.
Council also has set the criteria for having people attend its meetings in person (masks required), after a year of COVID-19 restrictions.
Most of the budgeted money raised and spent is from Utilities, as the city operates electrical, water, sewerage, and sanitation for its residents. The Utilities Budget was discussed May 19 in a workshop format during the called meeting.
The General Fund is going up less than 2%, and the Utilities Fund is increasing 0.42%. State law restricts municipal and county tax increases to no more than the rate of inflation, which now is 1.9% but could be going up as prices increase across the board as the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, and the economy is recovering.
Council was told that electric purchases are decreasing since electric revenues sales decreased, that is partially due to energy efficient measures of a major electric user.
Electrical rates are not going up - water is increasing to $4.76 per month for the average customer and sewer $1.20 per month for the average customer.
City employees who make less than $30,000/annual are getting a 3% pay increase.
Council gave 2nd and final reading to an ordinance that will allow DR Horton Builders to construct 256 houses near Eastside Elementary School.
Council took no action on a proposed sale of land, for residential development, on Hwy 72 at the city’s I-26 gateway.
Clinton City Council normally meets the 1st Monday of each month.
