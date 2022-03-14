New Clinton City Manager Thomas Brooks attended the city council’s regular monthly meeting, and the council was told he will be in the city regularly until taking office May 1 for meetings and conferences with Interim City Manager Rebecca Vance.
Coming to Clinton from Saluda, Brooks replaces Bill Ed Cannon who resigned. The city has had two interim city managers since then - Thomas Higgs, who now is Laurens County Administrator and Vance, who came from Summerville.
The Council also honored retired City Clerk Tammy Templeton. Mayor Bob McLean said Templeton held “a job that is not an easy one.” Templeton is replaced by Ernestine Simpson in the clerk to council position.
Clinton City Council’s regular monthly meeting was March 7; the City also sponsored a special citizens’ meeting Monday night to receive input about the new Recreation Complex, located on a 160-acre tract on Hwy 56 near I-26. Land has been cleared, but nothing has been built so far. The City has $8 million to spend, mostly from saved-up accommodations tax money.
Council passed a resolution designating April as Fair Housing Month. Members voted for an annexation in the Hwy 72 - I-26 Corridor into the city; a city planning document says this property will be a Starbucks. Council failed to pass a motion allowing a rezoning at 139 W. Bluford St., allowing for a manufactured house to be placed on the land.
Council conducted a closed session to discuss two contracts and a personnel matter; and in open session, approved a motion authorizing the city manager to negotiate a contract with DK Dickson for a master plan of city-controlled property at Whitten Center and other city properties. The State has deeded 800 acres deemed as “surplus” to the City of Clinton for future development.
The contract will be paid by American Rescue Plan Act money — covid-related recovery assistance provided to states, counties, and cities by the Biden Administration.
According to South Carolina Encyclopedia, “Whitten Center was South Carolina’s first and largest institution housing persons labeled as mentally handicapped or developmentally disabled. Located in Clinton, the facility was chartered in 1918 and admitted its first patients in September 1920. Initially called the South Carolina State Training School for the Feeble-Minded, the facility was designed to protect South Carolina’s citizens from the ‘menace of the feeble-minded.’
“The Training School’s first superintendent was Benjamin Whitten, a medical doctor who had been the assistant superintendent of the South Carolina State Hospital for the Insane in Columbia. Whitten remained as superintendent of the Training School for forty-seven years, retiring in 1965. At its opening, the institution housed approximately fifty male and female patients, mostly in their teens and early twenties. The facility did not admit black residents until 1965. Chronically underfunded and understaffed throughout Whitten’s tenure, the institution nevertheless managed to serve an increasing population of individuals with a range of problems.
“The facility was renamed Whitten Village in 1952 and became Whitten Center in 1972. By the 1950s, with improved funding on the state level and the influx of federal funds, Whitten’s facilities and population increased dramatically. In 1965 Whitten Village served more than 2,500 residents. However, as society moved to a different understanding of mental retardation, the number of patients began to decline. With federal funding going toward public school special education and parents increasingly caring for their children at home, Whitten Center’s population continues to both decline and age. As of January 2002 Whitten Center, under the auspices of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, housed 372 residents.”
