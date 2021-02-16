Clinton City Council on Monday night dealt with fallout from the abrupt resignation of Bill Ed Cannon as the city manager.
Council approved a resolution naming Joey Meadors, public works director, to Cannon’s spot as an alternate board member of PMPA (the electrical supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency) based in Greer. Council authorized Mayor Bob McLean to negotiate Cannon’s “severance package” and formalized its selection of Thomas Higgs as the interim city manager.
Higgs’ contract was discussed in closed session, but no action was taken. For about 90 minutes, in addition to negotiations with Higgs, council talked about hiring a manager for city projects -- the Recreation Center, new Police and new Fire headquarters - and a contract with Whitten Center; no action was taken.
No comment was made about Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority’s spending being a focus of the (Charleston) Post & Courier’s initial articles in its “Uncovered” series. The newspaper is partnering with smaller newspapers statewide to bring to light what it says is questionable spending and abuse of power in many public agencies.
Mayor McLean, council members Danny Cook and Gary Kuykendall are Clinton representatives on the 7-member CNNGA Board of Directors. The agency has offices and appliance showrooms in Clinton and Newberry.
The Feb. 15 called meeting was the Clinton City Council’s 3rd meeting in 3 weeks (normally the council meets once a month) because of Cannon’s resignation. Council conducted a 4-hour closed session at its Feb. 1 regular meeting, and was told during a closed session at its Feb. 8 called meeting that Cannon had quit the job he had held for 3 years. Higgs takes over as interim after being Cannon’s assistant.
