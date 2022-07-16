The City of Clinton possibly could add to its debt - while at the same time accomplishing a much-needed sewer upgrade - with the council’s decision Monday to move forward with a $2.7 million loan application.
The City will seek the money from the South Carolina Water Quality Revolving Fund Authority in the form of a loan from the State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund.
Most of the money will upgrade the Florida Street Wastewater Pump Station, while adding the Stone Creek Development Wastewater Pump Station.
The Stone Creek Development is proposed by DR Horton construction for 800 - 1,000 homes on property adjacent to Eastside Elementary School. Water and sewer will run along East Main Street. In all, it’s a $4.3 million project, to which the City already has committed $1.6 million.
That $1.6M comes from ARPA funds, and the City also is receiving Laurens County Capital Projects Sales Tax money for other water, sewer and streets projects throughout the City. The CPRT was approved for 16 projects countywide by a majority of Laurens County voters on Nov. 3, 2020.
(ARPA = the Biden Administration’s COVID-19-related American Rescue Plan Act).
The state loan would be at 1% interest.
“We have been running a deficit every year for last 5 years - we are adding to our credit debt,” said Mayor Bob McLean, “but 1% is basically free money. Can we tighten our belts and get our budgets in line?”
There is some dispute about the mayor’s “running a deficit” comment, but it is undeniable that the City is anxious for the DR Horton project to come on-line, bringing with it hundreds of residents who would be tax-, electric-, water-, sewer-, and trash-fee-paying city customers and local-business shoppers.
The developer would be responsible for infrastructure within Stone Creek Development.
It was not explained at the July 11 meeting, but this is an outline of the project provided in a previously published City of Clinton Public Meeting Notice:
“The proposed Florida Street Wastewater Pump Station and force main project includes replacement of the existing Florida Street Pump Station as well as approximately 4,800 linear feet of 6-inch force main to reroute the line from running under the railroad tracks. The City will also be discussing the Stone Creek Development Wastewater Pump Station and force main project which includes a new pump station and approximately 4,500 linear feet of 6-inch force main from the Stone Creek Development. In addition approximately 2,220 linear feet of 8-inch force main will also be constructed to tie the wastewater flows into an existing manhole.”
When the City applies and if the loan is granted, the repayment would become part of the city budget. The July 11 action does not commit the City to borrowing the money, only applying for the loan. Acquiring $2.7 million for this project could free up the city to applying the previously approved $1.6 million to an accompanying water project - lines on East Main Street and Elm Street.
The City should have a decision about the loan in 60 days. Even then, these might not be locked in figures - construction costs are escalating at 1 - 2% per month because of inflation, supply chain, and labor issues.
A motion to apply for the loan, with a 30-year pay back, passed unanimously.
