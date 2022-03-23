Clinton City Council spent some time in a work session Monday to discuss projects for March, including the Police-Fire Department renovations and what to do with extra space in the MS Bailey Municipal Building when School District 56 moves out.
A construction sign is up on East Main Street for the District 56 new offices in a former church, the council was told. The expectation is the district will vacate its offices - moved to the Bailey Center from Florida Street School years ago - in August, the council was told.
Interim City Manager Rebecca Vance and Public Works Director Joey Meadors brought the projects’ update. Later, after a closed session, council took no action on personnel matters involving the city court and the city manager’s office; a discussion about a lobbying services contract was removed from the closed session agenda.
When the City has the MS Bailey Municipal Building all to itself, some district space and some unused space can transition into a city courtroom, police administrative offices, and secure evidence storage. A welcome center and museum may be developed in space where the utilities payment counter used to be; those offices are now in the former Founders Federal Credit Union office on West Pitts Street, beside the lot envisioned for the new Clinton Public Library. The main Police-Fire Department will remain at the former City Hall on North Broad Street.
Council is waiting for a consultant to compile suggestions from a March 14 public meeting about the proposed Recreation Complex on Hwy 56 toward I-26. “I think some of those ideas will surprise you,” Vance said.
Mayor Bob McLean again advocated his idea for a splash-pad and pool on Clinton YMCA property off South Broad Street. “We used to have three public pools in the city; now we have zero, no place for the kids to swim,” he said.
Most of the City’s accommodations money is committed to the Recreation Complex, but McLean said future money generated by the tax could be channeled toward a swimming pool. He said a water park has been studied, but is much too expensive.
A consultant brought back a $46 Million price tag for the new Recreation Complex, but council members have adopted the philosophy of “build what we can afford” in the initial phases. The City owns 167 acres on Hwy 56, and what to do with it has been under study for the past three years.
In a wide-ranging report, council was told the upgraded water line along East Main Street is coming in well over expectations on the bid price. That means the City might have to do less in street repairs, sidewalks and infrastructure with a portion of the Capital Projects Sales Tax money designated for Clinton by county voters’ approval Nov. 3, 2020.
That money also is building the new library, and some will go to rehabbing the former Martha Dendy School for a community center.
Demolition on the first floor of the Police-Fire Department for the extensive renovation should start in April, the council was told. The second floor is living quarters for 24/7/365 fire and emergency medical personnel.
Council also discussed continuing concerns about a leaky roof at the MS Bailey Municipal Center.
“To spend that much money and have a roof that leaks is not acceptable,” Mayor McLean said.
In other reports, council was told sidewalk projects around the being-rehabbed former Hays Hospital are on-going, the Hampton Woods subdivision is progressing, a new Bojangles has started construction (near I-26), Forest Glen apartments permits are in process, the Wilder property on Hwy 56 and Springdale Drive annexation has been completed, and acquisition of the Whitten Center “surplus” property being acquired from the state has not yet closed.
American Relief Plan Act money will pay for a master plan for the Whitten Center property, among other infrastructure projects. The City has received the first batch of the money in a total appropriation of more than $4.1 million.
