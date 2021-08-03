The Laurens County Development Corporation did not tell the Clinton City Council in advance that it intends to move its headquarters to downtown Laurens. Clinton Mayor Bob McLean and council member Danny Cook found that objectionable, at Monday night’s regular monthly council meeting.
The corporation now is located with the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce in a building behind the Laurens County Hospital (Professional Park). McLean there was a reason for that - just like there was a reason to put the hospital between Clinton and Laurens - so the cities could have the chance to grow together.
McLean said moving the LCDC puts Clinton “40 years behind” where the city needs to be in terms of development and cooperation. The LCDC Board decided July 20 to move the corporation’s 3-person staff to The Midtown Building in downtown Laurens. It projects a better image to people visiting the county looking to make an investment, LCDC President & CEO Jon Coleman said.
Cook said, “I’m not saying it’s a bad move, good move, whatever, but I’m just a little concerned about it that the LCDC did not feel it was important enough to at least address us as a Council since we are a major player in that game. While things on the Square are going great for Laurens and I wish them all the best in regards to that – I love that old courthouse, it has a lot of sentimental value to me, but I am concerned that it’s shifting because we’ve done so much to come so far with United Way, with the Chamber of Commerce, the LCDC, the Hospital – everything working so well together. I don’t want the perception or the concept that LCDC is Laurens and not Laurens County. I don’t know how or what we do about it at this point in time because it may have been voted on by the board and it’s a done deal.”
(Because of COVID-19, the City of Clinton wants to limit the number of people in the council chambers for meetings; therefore, the monthly meetings are live-streamed to the city’s Facebook page and remain there for viewing.)
McLean said LCDC board members were erroneously led to believe that the Clinton City Council was fine with the move. He said he would expect the City of Laurens would have a problem if the shoe were on the other foot -- if the LCDC decided to move to Clinton.
The Mayor said, “We’re just setting ourselves back 40 years. The opportunity was to grow these two cities together and work together – now we put something in downtown Laurens that I would love to have in downtown Clinton, but I know Laurens wouldn’t go along with that. That’s just my opinion. I think we need to re-visit that. LCDC needs to re-visit that and possibly have another vote because most of them were not aware that we were not informed.”
