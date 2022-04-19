At their meeting on Monday night, Clinton City Council discussed potential uses for the Leonard property, a tract beside what is envisioned as the City of Clinton Recreation Complex on Hwy 56 between the city limits and I-26.
Brooks said the city has had “several inquiries on the property” which now is zoned R-3, high density residential. Council Member Ronnie Roth said when the zoning was applied several weeks ago it was with the understanding that it could be changed later.
Brooks expressed reservations about undertaking a city utilities link to another high-density development, at this time. “Transformers used to cost $1,000 - now they’re $3,000,” Brooks said. “Can we handle that many rooftops right now?”
Council members agreed that the property could be residential, but they expressed a desire to have larger lot-sizes.
With R-3 zoning, there is about 10 feet of space between houses.
“That is packing them in,” Mayor Bob McLean said.
The land is inside the city limits. Land outside the city limits is not applied to zoning, as Laurens County does not have a zoning ordinance; the county does apply subdivision regulations to residential developments, however.
“I see the property as the most valuable piece we have to offer to a developer with high-end development,” Council Member Gary Kuykendall said. “It would have to be rezoned.”
Brooks said developers and consultants have provided some ideas about how a subdivision could be tied to the recreation complex, through trails and greenspaces.
“We have a lot of projects going right now, no reason to hurry on this,” Roth said.
