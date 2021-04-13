The Clinton City Council has decided not to move forward at this present time with the sale of 40 acres on its eastern side for a Ryan Homes development.
Two speakers Monday night - Chip Cooper and Joseph Dyches - spoke about the land-sale ordinance, up for second and final reading. Representing Ryan Homes, Chris Seevy and Dave Hagan said the City could benefit from a 104-lots subdivision if the land sale were approved (no sale price has been made public). The land is “40 acres, more or less, located on the southeast side of SC Highway 72 within the corporate limits of the City of Clinton, being identified as Laurens County Tax Map Numbers 901-35-01-034 and 901-35-01-033.” It is near Interstate-26.
The Ryan Homes representatives said the company wants to develop in three phases: Design (3-4 months), Permitting (2-3 months) and Construction (6 months); prices for the homes would range between $197-237,000, between 1,440 – 2,200 square feet with a 15-foot distance between houses. Development could be on the ground by next fall, they said.
The land is beside where Cooper lives. He also has development plans and said he never got an answer when he inquired of the city manager whether or not he could buy the property in question. He said there are at least three other places in and around Clinton where housing developments could be located.
He told the council, “My point in all that is, I think Council needs to know what’s available out there in making a decision for everything. As a vested member of this community, I want to see Clinton succeed and grow. It benefits all of us and I see all of these as being great assets.”
After discussing this and two other matters in closed session, Council agreed to table second reading of the land-sale ordinance. It had delayed the matter at a previous meeting following concerns expressed by council member Gary Kuykendall.
The Council will be seeking further information, the tabling motion said.
A majority of Council also agreed to keep a COVID-19 emergency ordinance in place for now. Council agreed to a $179,806 contract with Satterfield Construction to resurface East & West Centennial and Calvert Avenue from South Woodrow to South Holland Street. Of the total, $100,000 is coming from the Laurens County Transportation Committee and the balance will come from the Capital Paving Budget of FY 21, the Council was told.
The regular meeting dates of the Clinton City Council are the first Monday of each month; that would put the next meeting on May 3, and the meetings are live-streamed on the City’s Facebook Page.
