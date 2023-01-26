Just 44 days before the next Municipal Election, a majority of Clinton City Council decided to disband its audit committee and require all 7 members to supervise the audit and finances as a committee-of-the-whole.
The action grows from a request by Mayor Bob McLean designed to have the council more directly involved in finances, after revelations that $4.7 Million in money the council thought it had in an electric rates stabilization fund is not in the city coffers - it was used to pay bills.
The agenda item for Monday’s council work session was to revamp all council committees, but McLean insisted that is not what he was asking for - “I requested dissolving the audit and finance committee and serving as a committee of the whole. We spent over $4 Million and no one knows what it paid for. That shows we should all be on the finance committee.”
But Council Member Shirley Jenkins noted that after the March 7 Municipal Election, her seat will have a new member and there will be a new Mayor, and these people should make decisions about committees. McLean said he could go along with that, but would not change his motion to abolish the audit committee.
McLean’s motion passed, 4-3, with Jenkins, Megan Walsh and Danny Cook voting “no”.
“It’s not fair to the upcoming members. You (McLean) and I will be leaving; the new council should make the decision. It’s not fair to them or the citizens that we make these decisions.”
“I disagree,” McLean said. “I’ve been asking for this for 4 months. That’s what the people elect you to do - be involved in the finances.”
City Manager Tom Brooks said the rest of the council asked him to compile a draft list of all committees for possible action. “That is not what I asked for,” McLean said.
Walsh insisted that the council be allowed to discuss other committees.
“For those I agree with Mrs. Jenkins, these others can wait. These others are filled by (council members’) names and (it could be that) 4 of us may be gone. The audit committee is not named — it’s all of us,” McLean said.
“Maybe we should discuss how to rotate on committees or not have people handpicked,” said Walsh who, along with council member Gary Kuykendall, faces opposition in the March election.
“There are a lot of places (on committees) to fill and we should not do that tonight,” McLean said.
In other business, council agreed to earmark $600,000 from its first batch of ARPA money for an Elm Street sewer replacement - original estimate was $200,000 funded by the county’s Capital Projects Sale Tax, heard a community relations update on projects, and agreed to small changes in the city zoning/subdivision ordinances.
