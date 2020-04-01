A Clinton daycare that has been in business for over 50 years is closing after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
Young World Day Care issued a release on Wednesday night saying they would close immediately with plans to reopen on April 15.
According to the release, an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31 and has been on leave in self-quarantine. A Young World Day Care employee family member also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1, the release said.
“We have been in contact with DSS, we have received their guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting that will be closely monitored to ensure all requirements are not only met but exceeded,” said Young World Day Care in their release.
Despite the fact that 25 percent of licensed child care providers are closed in SC, according to SC Dept. of Social Services, Governor Henry McMaster deemed child care providers as essential businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.