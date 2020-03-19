The Clinton Family YMCA announced on Thursday they are suspending operations beginning March 20.
In a statement, YMCA CEO Gene Simmons said, “Realizing we serve a large and diverse membership we are growing highly concerned that continued operations at this time is putting too many in our community at risk. The Clinton Family YMCA is following the current recommendations of the CDC to limit social gatherings to less than 50, the President’s recommendation to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer and Y-USA to suspend operations in all program areas, including our After School Child Care Program, effective March 20th and will re-evaluate April 1. The YMCA desires to do our best to support our local healthcare to help flatten the curve of exposure of COVID-19. We have been diligent in our communication with other YMCA’s across the state as well as nation, and are following the examples of our schools, and the advice of health and public officials to ensure we’re planning the appropriate course of action.
“We understand these are very uncertain times. The YMCA staff are standing by to see how we can be most helpful and supportive to our community during this time of uncertainty. Just as we have been here to serve our community during other times of crisis, the YMCA and its staff will be here to serve in whatever capacity we are needed. Your YMCA remains a community benefit non-profit and we need you to stand strong with us to be part of the solution for us all. When this unexpected wave of challenging circumstances passes by, we hope you will still be with us to respond to our community in ways only the YMCA family can accomplish.”
