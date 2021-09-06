Firefighters from the Clinton Fire Department extinguished a small fire in the kitchen area of a unit at Landau Apartments on Sunday night.
According the Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell, the cause is under investigation. Russell said there was smoke and fire damage in the unit.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the family. The Red Cross is helping five people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
