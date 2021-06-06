On Thursday, a COVID-19 vaccinations clinic will be held at Clinton High School. The District 56 Board of Trustees authorized the clinic – which the district is neither supporting nor endorsing – during a called meeting on Saturday.
It is for all members of the community, age 12 and older.
“We are glad we have a facility that is available to help in this community-wide endeavor,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said.
The June 10 clinic will be available from 4 to 6 pm at the Clinton High School bus ramp. Vaccinations are not mandatory for students, teachers, or staff.
It is offered by Prisma Health and the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy.
