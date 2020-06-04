The resilient Class of 2020 participated in a unique commencement Thursday for Clinton High School. They were not in the gym, as tradition holds; they were on the football field, for “social distancing.” It was just one way the class, in the words of Principal Dr. Martha Brothers, “faced a mountain and you climbed it.”
District 56 conducted a Senior Night for the class on Wednesday, also on Richardson Field of Wilder Stadium. Scholarship and honor recipients were announced, the class was invited to a cookout at the National Guard Armory, and then watched fireworks burst over their school building less than a mile from the stadium.
For the Thursday morning Commencement, remarks were offered by Dr. Brothers, Valedictorian Patrick Nelson, and Salutatorian Sean Bell.
“Our memories of District 56 will be with us through college and beyond,” Nelson said, thanking pre-school and elementary teachers, middle school teachers, and high school teachers and administrators.
In keeping with “the class of change,” 2020 had three years with principal Maureen Tiller and three 9-weeks with Dr. Brothers before the Coronavirus pandemic struck.
“We mourned the loss of our beloved FLEX time and began calling Dr. Brothers ‘the warden.’ Then Dr. Brothers began calling herself ‘the warden.’”
When August arrives, the Class of 2020 will be off to college, the military, or the workforce, Nelson said. “I know we will do great things because of what we have already come through -- we were in the womb on 911, the war in Iraq, the pandemic we are in now, and the unjust death of George Floyd just a few days ago.” 2020 is the class of the iPhone, the first black president, the miracle on the Hudson, and the United States’ very recent return to space.
Nelson charged his classmates, “You have the ability to change the world, so go do it.”
Brothers invited the crowd to get all its yelling out of its system before calling names began. “I love it!” she enthused, as graduates’ names and cheers rained down from the Wilder Stadium home stands.
“Despite a pandemic, you made it, and you are about to graduate from high school,” she said. “Thank you for three 9-weeks. I’m going to miss your smiles and your big personalities; you have been our temperature check.
“You are and always will be a Red Devil. You have already made a positive difference in my life, and for that I’m grateful.”
Bell said, “This ceremony is different. but that is a theme for the Class of 2020.”
The class came up through “the legendary” Bell Street Middle School, inaugurated the first year of the GEAR UP scholarship, and spent its one and only year in Clinton Middle School. “While it certainly was an upgrade from Bell Street, I’m sure many of us were lost in the maze of hallways. We are resilient, we take the hard times and we don’t back down.”
The 145 members of the Class of 2020, Clinton High School, dedicated their Commencement to a teacher, the late Michelle Freeman, who lost a long and courageous battle against cancer, just before the Coronavirus pandemic.
