A Class of nearly 170 became Clinton High School Red Devil Alumni Friday morning in Commencement ceremonies in the main gym.
Class Valedictorian Joseph Louis “Joey” Ardelt delivered the Commencement Address, a combination of remembrances and inspiration for his classmates. Peregin Issac Darden is the Salutatorian. Campbell Atkinson, senior class president, and Anna Watson, student body president, presented The Pledge of Allegiance and the Invocation. CHS Principal Dr. Martha Brothers reflected on what she will miss about not having the Class of 2022 around in the future.
The Class of 2022 left the arena through a double line of Clinton High School faculty.
The threat of bad weather caused the City of Clinton to postpone its planned fireworks show at CHS Thursday evening (May 26) in honor of the Class of 2022, but senior awards were presented by the school.
Thirty-two graduates reported to Clinton High School that they are scholarship winners for 2022.
The 2022 High Honor Graduates (cumulative GPA of 4.5 or higher) are: MariAustin Adair, Lee Quanna Zalika Anderson, Joseph Louis Ardelt, Alexa Kate Ordonez Bagwell, Kolin Ashby Bentley, Emily Elizabeth Bridgeman, Robert Thomas Corley, Abigail Grace Cunningham, Peregrin Isaac Darden, Isabella Naomi Gardner, Jaila Alyssa Gibbs, Mari Caitlin Lane, Emily Grace Lindler, Jordan Lynn Marthers, Matthew Thomas Nelson, Shamia Lashon Noel, Areli Pacheco-Elizondo, Cora Leighanne Peabody, Eli Martin Reynolds, Nytiyanna A’Saia Robinson, Nishyah Simone Scott, Tyron Eugene Thomas Jr., Anna Caroline Watson, Shynetez Sandrea Watts, Luke Crayton White, Jennifer Zoe Whiteford, Grace Adair Wiggins, Madelyn Lauren Wilkie, and Madilyn Marie Wood.
