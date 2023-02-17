Clinton High School is hosting Albert "Vision" Williams as a part of their Black History Month programming. Vision's exhibition, "The Aniyvwiya Experience," is a public exhibition and free of cost.
Albert Williams goes by the artist name "Vision" because of how often his dreams inspire his work. But what's even more remarkable is how his work can inspire others to dream.
"I aim to empower the world to preserve each culture’s history through art, fashion, and literature," Vision says.
His art and appreciation for others' art speaks to the importance of maintaining culture and making powerful statements.
Part of this was his work at the United States Chamber of Commerce during the Summer of George Floyd's public death. He was a part of the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C., against the national racial injustices when he got the idea to use his artistic talents to make an even bigger statement.
"I went on my daily bike ride, which is a part of my morning routine, and all I saw was hate written all over the makeshift walls of the United States Chamber of Commerce," Vision said. "I saw those walls as my canvas."
From there, he decided that he would paint scenes of people in masks, supporting the movement. This was representative of the time in terms of both social justice initiatives and the pandemic.
"To say that I was scared is an understatement," Vision says. "But I begin to create."
An officer looked out for him each night as he painted, and the finished product were four 9ft tall murals. He said he doesn't nor may he ever know who the officer was looking out for him, but that he is thankful.
"One day, we will all be a memory. It is up to us to determine what that memory will be," Vision says. "Similar to ancient times, we, too, must leave our mark."
Although these murals belong to various museums in the DC area, there will be replications of the pieces on display as well as several other works of his will be on display in the Clinton High School library from February 13 through February 28.
The 20 art pieces at the school surround Native American works.
On February 23, the school is hosting "closing night" with Vision, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The artist talk will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a mix and mingle to directly follow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. In this talk, he will have more to say about the exact inspiration for the work on display.
Members of the public are invited to see the work during the school's regular operating hours, Monday through Friday, 7:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. People can also visit on Saturday, February 25, for the annual Arts Mix56 event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To see more of Vision's art, visit his Instagram page, @VISION3154. He also accepts donations through CashApp via $VISION3154.
