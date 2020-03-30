Three Clinton High School students have been accepted into the John De La Howe School of Agriculture in McCormick.
The school is a state-funded, public, residential high school focused on providing a unique and challenging agricultural education program. The first statewide program of its kind in the nation, the John De La Howe School of Agriculture gives students the opportunity to receive hands-on training in the fields of agriculture, agribusiness, forestry and land management, food science, and more - all aimed at assessing the needs of modern farms.
From left to right: Christian Fehr-10th grade, Matthew Rann-9th grade and Anna Grace Cross-10th grade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.