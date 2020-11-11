The City of Clinton honored those who have served the United States Armed Forces with a ceremony Wednesday morning.
Donald McLean, COL, U.S. Army (Ret.) was the key speaker. He graduated from Presbyterian College in 1972. In 2007, when he retired from the Army, he remained in Clinton.
McLean spoke about how when soldiers returned from the Vietnam War, they were scared to wear their uniforms because of how the public received the war. He said he is thankful to have served long enough to see the change in how the servicemen and women were treated.
He remembers a time where he was barely at home or barely slept more than a few hours at a time for 16 months.
“I believe with all my heart our veterans are a national treasure,” said McLean.
“Veterans can not do what they do without the strong support of family,” he continued.
Mayor Bob McLean, who is a veteran himself, thanked McLean for his service and for being his brother.
“The 11 hours, on the 11th day of the 11th month, Veteran’s Day,” he began. “Today, we honor our heroes, remember their achievements, their courage, their dedication, and most importantly say thank you for their sacrifices.”
“Most of all, thank a veteran today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.