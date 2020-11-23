The City of Clinton and the City of Laurens will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of November 22, 2020 due to the observation of the Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday and Friday.
In Clinton, no residential garbage will be collected on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27.
The collection schedule for the week of November 22 in Clinton will be as follows:
-Monday’s route will not change.
-Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.
-Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday.
In Laurens, Waste Industries will be closed on Thursday, Nov 26.
-Wednesday, Nov 25, will be picked up on Wednesday.
-Thursday, Nov 26, will be picked up on Friday, Nov 27.
-Friday, Nov 27, will be picked up on Saturday, Nov 28.
