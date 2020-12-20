The City of Laurens and the City of Clinton will make changes to their garbage collection schedule for the week of Christmas.
In Clinton, no residential garbage will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
The Clinton route for Monday, Dec. 21 will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Routes for Thursday and Friday will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
In Laurens, garbage collection for Monday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 24 will not change. Garbage normally collected on Friday, Dec. 25 will be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 26.
