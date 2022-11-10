Laurens and Clinton will move their Veteran's Day programs indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.
The city of Clinton will hold a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 1:00 pm. The program will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Veterans Day is a special day to recognize and honor those who have served our Country,” said Mayor Bob McLean. “Clinton has many Veterans among our residents, and we look forward to a program that will honor them and all who served.”
The Veterans Day program in Clinton will include special music, remarks from state and local officials and presentations to local Veterans.
The city of Laurens will hold a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 10am at The Ridge at Laurens, located at 301 Exchange Drive.
The program in Laurens will include a performance by Davidson Brass and remarks from Doug Gilliam, SC Representative for District 42 and a retired Command Sergeant Major.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.