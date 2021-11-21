The City of Clinton and the City of Laurens will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of November 21, 2021 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
In Clinton, no residential garbage will be collected on Thursday, November 25 or Friday, November 26.
The collection schedule for the week of November 21 in Clinton will be as follows:
Monday, Nov. 22: no change
Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday, November 23.
Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday, November 24.
In Laurens, Friday’s route will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 27.
