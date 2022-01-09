Are you trying to set up a new phone, update your tablet or laptop? Join in at the Clinton Public Library for a Tech EDU device drop-in on Tuesday, January 11 at 2pm and Wednesday, January 12 at 11am.
Hosted by Robert Peake, Technology and Training Coordinator for the Laurens County Public Libraries, this program is for adults needing assistance with their personal devices. Please, no repair or secretarial issues.
Also at the Clinton Branch on January 11 and 12, Deputy Director Jamie Lambert will be taking appointments for Small Business Support: Business Cards. Highlighting your business with attractive personalized designs.
These individual one-hour sessions will give you a PDF or JPG. Take it to any print shop and start spreading the word.
The Clinton Public Library is located next to Ace Hardware, 107 Jacobs Highway #A, in Clinton. For more information, call 864-833-1853.
