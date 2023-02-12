Enjoy an hour of folding fun on February 22 at 4pm at the Clinton Library.
Paper crafter Sam Hobbs will teach the basic folds used in the Japanese art of origami then lead participants step-by-step through the creation of cute critters.
Designed for all ages, participants will make simple dog figures perfect for young attendees and exotic birds for everyone. The library will supply the materials, you bring your creativity.
For more information contact the Clinton Library at 864-833-1583, located at 107 Jacobs Highway in Clinton.
This program is free and open to the public.
