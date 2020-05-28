After receiving complaints about drug activity on Wednesday, Laurens County Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of the Clinton Police Department, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 900 block of Holmes Bridge Road in Clinton at approximately 6:30AM.
Deputies discovered the following items:
-Methamphatemine
-Marijuana
-Marijuana plants
-One stolen firearm
-One stolen dirtbike
Arkeyda Smoot of the residence was arrested without incident and charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 28 grams, but less than 100 grams), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (160 grams), Receiving Stolen Goods (Value $2000), Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with Intent to Distribute X2 (85 dosage units of Ecstasy and pressed pills containing a mixture of Fentanyl and Heroin), and Possession of a Stolen Handgun.
