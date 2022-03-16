A Clinton man was arrested on March 14 after the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received information that a wanted person was located at 149 Patterson Drive in Laurens.
Deputies arrived on scene and observed the subject on the property. Travis Aaron Jarnagin was placed under arrest on a domestic violence warrant. A plastic container containing approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine was located in Jarnagin’s pocket as well as a large sum of cash.
Deputies received consent to search a vehicle Jarnagin had been in and located over 800 grams of methamphetamine.
Travis Aaron Jarnagin of Clinton was arrested without incident and charged with Trafficking in Meth-400 grams or more and two counts of domestic violence-second degree by the Clinton Police Dept.
“As we all know, there is a huge drug problem destroying this country," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "The deputies of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office work to combat this in Laurens County and I would like to thank them, along with the citizens of this county for their dedication and commitment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.