Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Wednesday arrested a Laurens County man for sexually assaulting a female juvenile.
Leon Symes Deitz, 45, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
According to warrants, Deitz "used force to accomplish sexual battery on the victim." Warrants indicate the incidents happened several times a day, starting when the victim was 12 until she was 17.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Deitz was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.