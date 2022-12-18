A 31-year-old Clinton man died in a crash on East Jerry Road, near Snows Drive, on Sunday morning, according to SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.
The incident occurred around 12:20am.
The victim was driving a 2005 Cadillac sedan south on East Jerry Road when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the road, striking several mailboxes, an electrical box and a tree.
The victim died at the scene, said Ridgeway. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the victim as Christopher Turner, 31, of Clinton.
