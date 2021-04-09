A Clinton man was sentenced in court this week to 15 years in prison on a slew of criminal charges mostly relating to a 2019 home invasion in Laurens County, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Friday morning.
Rodrick Devonzieck Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree burglary and armed robbery for the home invasion, among additional pending charges for this incident and others. Anderson’s case had been scheduled for trial on Monday morning, the first full General Sessions jury term in Laurens County since December 2020 when the state Supreme Court ordered a second round of court shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced Anderson to concurrent sentences of 15 years in prison on the burglary and armed robbery charges, along with other concurrent prison sentences for all remaining charges to which he was convicted as part of his guilty plea.
Anderson has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2007 and he must serve a minimum of 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole. Additionally, the convictions count as “strikes” under state law, meaning Anderson could face the possibility of life without parole should he be convicted of another crime when he is released from his active sentence.
Late one night in September 2019, Anderson and another man went to a Laurens County residence and stormed inside armed with a handgun. Anderson demanded the victim give him money and held the victim at gunpoint while he searched a bedroom of the residence. The victim’s son showed up at the house and Anderson pointed the gun at the Victim’s son, telling them not to move before fleeing the residence.
Assistant Solicitor Margaret Boykin prosecuted the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and Victim Advocate Joy Lindsay. Anderson was represented by Joel Broome of the Laurens County Public Defender’s Office.
Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with the fine work of Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds and his deputies in securing the conviction.
“Our society has only one place for career criminals like Rodrick Anderson and we are glad that he will be behind bars for many years as a result of these convictions,” said Solicitor Stumbo. “We are glad to be resuming jury trials in our courtrooms across the 8th circuit this month so that we can fulfill our commitment as prosecutors to justice and safe communities.”
