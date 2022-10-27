Five Clinton Middle School students have been identified for the initial class of the Success Academy, which will meet in the former industrial sewing room of the school building which used to be Clinton High School.
As many as 15 students could be assigned there. That will free up space for Clinton High students to be assigned to the Laurens Preparatory Academy based on behavior issues and academic needs, the District 56 Board of Trustees was told at Monday night’s meeting.
Dr. David Pitts, Assistant Superintendent for Operations, said the academy is intentionally a small group with two instructors for a safe, value-learning environment. There will be no uniforms, breakfast and lunch served, and an advantage from a transportation standpoint is that it is on campus.
Dr. Brenda Schrantz, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, said the district’s goal is to make “every student feel they can be successful,” and the Success Academy students are identified because they “face challenges.” On-line instruction is available with a certified teacher, she said.
“They may be at different places in the academic year,” Schrantz said. “Just putting a student on a computer doesn’t ensure success. We want them to be able to get back to the classroom. Sometimes classes are just too large for them, but it should not be permanent.”
Being on-campus gives the students better chance of being connected, through sports or clubs, the board was told.
CMS Principal Jeff Parks said, instead of a number of discipline referrals triggering assignment to the academy, the school’s administration will “let the parents know it’s trending toward disruption.”
Scrantz said the administration hopes the Success Academy students will not be “picked on.”
“Every child needs something different,” she said. “We can help our students understand that” by emphasizing these students are “not bad” and “not slow.” Some need 45 minutes of intervention, some need all day, she said.
Students are reevaluated at the end of each month. The academy is for students in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades.
As part of each school having time before the board for a presentation, Clinton High School Principal Dr. Martha Brothers presented a 14-page report - “Clinton High School Good Things!”
In Fall Sports, CHS has 5 Region Champions — Varsity Football, JV Football, JV Volleyball, Girls Tennis, and Boys Cross-country. Last season, 7 Red Devil teams qualified for the playoffs (cross-country has qualifiers instead of playoffs, and junior varsity teams don’t have state playoffs).
CHS Athletics started wrestling with a Nov. 1 practice.
“This is my night to brag about Clinton High School,” Brothers said. CHS has State Champions in Science Olympiad and Academic Bowl, and more than 30% of the student body was recognized in the District 56 Academic Banquet.
Brothers said the Red Devils’ goals are “more school - community involvement - we want parents in our building.”
Dec. 6 will be the school’s kickoff for a festival of trees, and eligible students and parents have been in discussions about a middle college.
“We are making progress,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said. “The experience is so much.”
Halloween is an exciting time in the schools, he said, and the upcoming Veterans Day will have observances in all schools, at staggered times so veterans and school families can attend more than one if they choose to do so.
The board welcomed State Rep. Doug Gilliam, who represents Union and Clinton in the General Assembly, to the Oct. 24 meeting; and Board Chairman Jim Barton welcomed Wes Ray, the recipient of 21 Boy Scout merit badges who lacked one requirement for his Citizenship badge — that requirement, of course, was attend a government meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.