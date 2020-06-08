An arrest warrant led to the arrests of three individuals and the seizure of 395 grams of meth on Monday morning in Clinton.
At approximately 11AM, LCSO deputies responded to the Days Inn on Highway 56 in Clinton to provide assistance to the Clinton Police Department. Clinton PD was on scene serving an arrest warrant on Charles Michael Roberts Jr.
Once entry was made into the room, a bag containing methamphetamine was observed in plain sight, leading deputies to search further.
The following items were located:
-Methamphetamine- 395 grams
-LSD Strips
-Schedule IV Substance (Alprazolam)
-Heroin (1.3 grams)
Charles Michael Roberts Jr. of Laurens was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD.
Roger Dale Knight of Gray Court was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD.
Anna Marie Kernells of Laurens was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Schedule IV Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute LSD.
“For over 3 years our team has been focused on removing drugs from our streets and communities," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "We will continue to work tirelessly on removing this poison from our county because it is like a cancer on society. We appreciate the overwhelming support you show for the work that is being done. We will continue to move forward, making Laurens County better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.