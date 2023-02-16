The Clinton Police Department, with the assistance of SLED and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, has officially closed the case involving a death in Clinton on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at the Quality Inn, located at 105 Trade Street, in Clinton.
According to the CPD, this case is no longer considered a criminal investigation.
"It is with deepest regards that the Clinton Police Department sends it condolences to the family members affected by this situation," said the City of Clinton in a release.
