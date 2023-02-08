The Clinton Police Department is investigating a death of from earlier in the day on Wednesday.
CPD officers were dispatched to check on a possible medical issue involving an unresponsive male found lying on the ground. Officers responded and located the deceased male.
SLED Crime Scene Unit was contacted to assist the police department with the investigation.
According to the CPD, this appears to be an isolated incident and no known threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
