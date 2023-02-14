The Clinton Police Department is looking for information in reference to a fatal shooting in Clinton on Tuesday.
At approximately 12:11am, officers from the Clinton Police Department responded to the Quality Inn, located at 105 Trade Street in Clinton, for an unresponsive male.
Officers arrived to find one male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Laurens County EMS arrived shortly after that, assessed the victim, and the Laurens County Coroner was called to the scene.
The Clinton Police Department has requested the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to process the crime scene. The Clinton PD is currently investigating leads to develop a suspect. The Clinton PD believes this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (864)833-7512 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME (682-7463).
