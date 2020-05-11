The Clinton Police Dept. has identified three suspects in connection with the murder of Freddie Markell Byrd.
According to the CPD, Byrd was murdered in the early morning hours on April 4, 2020.
The CPD has apprehended Khalid Asiatic Cunningham of Clinton. They are searching for Malik Antonio Copeland of Clinton and Detravious Samon Cheeks of Clinton.
Cunningham was arrested on April 13 and charged with breach of peace-aggravated in nature.
These individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Capt. Tyrone Goggins at 864-833-7512, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.