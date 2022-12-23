You can help save three lives this holiday season and receive $70 in eGiftcards, simply by donating much-needed blood at the Clinton Library’s blood drive on December 29.
The Blood Connection’s mobile unit will be at the Ace Hardware parking lot in Clinton (107 Jacobs Highway) from 10am until 3pm to receive your donation.
Blood given through the Blood Connection will be used for life-saving transfusions in our community. Whole Blood can be donated every 56 days but donors must be 16 or older to donate. The Blood Connection is a non-profit organization.
To make an appointment scan the QR code above or go to the Blood Connection website.
