A Clinton resident, who is an engineer, has raised questions about how the city is building its first-ever recreation complex.
Joseph Dyches has written a letter to the Clinton City Council, and it was read aloud at Monday night’s meeting. The City’s COVID-19 protocols do not allow people to present to the council in person. Dyches also was not allowed a Zoom connection for direct access to the council, according to a person close to the situation.
The Dyches letter alleges:
-- This project has no identified budget.
-- This project has no identified scope.
-- The contractors, consultants, and staff are not adequately qualified to deliver this project in a responsible manner.
Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon has said he has every confidence that the consulting firm hired to do the work can deliver a high-quality recreation complex for the City of Clinton.
Council members Ronnie Roth and Danny Cook supported the idea of hiring a Project Manager for the City of Clinton Recreation Complex. (The Dyches letter is printed in full, below.)
Later in the meeting, the Clinton City Council met in closed session to discuss “legal matters relating to recreation construction projects and discussion of funding options” and no action was taken.
The council also received its annual financial audit and a connectivity study recommendation on connecting city neighborhoods with sidewalks. The council approved resolutions of commendation for Gene Simmons, retiring as executive director of the Clinton Family YMCA, and Bob Staton, entering his second retirement - this one as president of Presbyterian College.
Matthew vandenBerg, vice president for advancement and external relations at Alma College (Alma, Mich.), has been selected as the nineteenth president of Presbyterian College, in Clinton.
Council agreed to have a called meeting on Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., to talk about bonds for a fire and police station. Council’s normal meeting day is the first Monday of each month, 6 pm at the MS Bailey Municipal Center; the meetings are broadcast on the City of Clinton Facebook page.
Letter read to Clinton City Council - Dec. 7
30 November 2020
To: City of Clinton Council
Subject: Public Statement to City Council (Submitted For 12/7/2020 Hearing)
Good evening Mayor McLean, Members of Council and City Staff.
My name is Joseph Dyches, and I live at ... City of Clinton.
I would be considered a newcomer, although you may know my wife (Lauren Ramage Dyches) as a Clinton native. A couple of years ago as our daughter was born I was mobilized by the Navy to manage construction projects overseas, at that time we made the decision to move “back” and raise our family in this town. In establishing our roots, we are taking a conscious effort to engage and help build up the Clinton community that we call home.
As a professional engineer, I have a duty to hold paramount the safety, health, and welfare of the public, and I have a responsibility to speak up in cases where I believe the public is exposed to unnecessary risks.
To be clear, I am not expressing support for or against the Recreation Complex. My purpose is to help assure that the project is being managed and proper stewardship of taxpayer funds is being exercised. With that in mind, I ask you the following questions:
Do we know the project budget? On September 22nd, 2020, the Clinton Chronicle reported the Complex “will be constructed and maintained through the $5,328,000 that the City has in the bank from the Hospitality Tax”. As of November 11th, the Chronicle reported “the project will cost approximately $7.5 million.” Through my FOIA requests, I have not seen the estimates or “opinions of probable costs” identified in the consultant’s contract - which would typically be one of the many tools used to validate contractor pricing.
Construction projects without a budget put the owner (in this case - City residents) at high risk for long-term financial strain. This risk is multiplied without clear operations and maintenance costs identified.
Do we know the project scope? While the plans that I have retrieved through FOIA requests are limited in scope to basic grading and minimal stormwater features, the only other plan I have seen is a loose conceptual sketch. Given these documents it is very unclear as to what facilities we are actually constructing. As recently as November 11th Chronicle article outlined how that could be anything from a cricket field to a bike course on the site. This is acceptable during the conceptual or schematic phase of a project, but we are under construction - these questions should be addressed and well defined at this phase.
Construction projects without a clearly defined scope of work put the owner at risk for budget overruns through change orders, “scope creep”, and limited negotiating power with contractors.
Do we have qualified contractors, consultants, and staff in place? The contract was awarded to a contractor not licensed to legally bid or pull permits on construction over $1,500,000, much less perform the awarded $1,644,211.78 contract. This issue was then exacerbated by the change order increasing the contract value to $2,553,992.72 (keep in mind, a Major Modification to the stormwater permit is under review at DHEC - meaning the door is yet again open to another change order and price increase).
The consultant’s qualifications summary provided to me includes no comparable projects in the state of South Carolina. In fact, Clinton, South Carolina is identified to be the only place outside of the state of Kentucky that the consulting firm has performed work. Of note, the state of Kentucky is significantly less restrictive than South Carolina with regards to stormwater management and certainly does not follow SC DHEC regulatory requirements ad processes. The quality and accuracy of information relayed to the Council by key personnel is questionable. This was most recently highlighted by the false statement to Council in October regarding DHEC’s role in the stormwater permitting process.
Qualified partners, proven by licensure, experience, and success in the design, permitting, and construction of similar projects in similar regulatory environments are critical to project success.
My initial question to the City Manager and my Council Representative on October 5th was an effort to understand how Council was evaluating and validating information relative to this project. This question has been left unanswered.
My next effort was a formal request of the basic planning, contract, and construction documents you would expect of a project of this type. This request for information remains largely unfulfilled, with the few documents provided only raising additional concerns.
Given this response, the answers to the questions above appear to be:
-- This project has no identified budget.
-- This project has no identified scope.
-- The contractors, consultants, and staff are not adequately qualified to deliver this project in a responsible manner.
My hope is that my assumptions are incorrect and that you, Council, can confidently provide your constituents with the answers to these three questions. If they cannot be confidently answered, then corrective action should be taken before continuing further down the current path. Thank you for your time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.