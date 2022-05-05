Especially for the war-torn Ukraine, but also for all nations including our own, Clinton residents walked the pavement and gathered in the park of Uptown Clinton today at noon for National Day of Prayer.
The national theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us,” in Colossians 2:6-7.
Some participants walked from First Baptist Church to Vance Park, and were prompted during the walk to consider the “doctor’s offices (on left),” McDonalds - corporations leaving Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine, “as you cross the RR tracks” - commerce and infrastructure, “as you pass the Confederate monument” - racial reconciliation, “as you pass the Office Supply store - free press and access to information, and “as you pass down the side of the Bailey Municipal Building” - our founders’ vision of an empowered people.”
Pastor Kenny Moore (Davidson Street Baptist) said in the program closing, “May we go and do as You said; may we be a light upon a hill, may our light shine brighter, may it be this group of people that will make a difference in this place of Clinton. May crime decrease, may the economy increase, may the love outspread, may jealousy be put to the side, may the pride be thrown away, and may all we do be to glorify You.”
Participating ministers in addition to Rev. Moore were: Blake Harwell, Clinton First Baptist; Stan Reid, Clinton First Presbyterian; Jeremy Sparks, Heritage Church; Mark Entrekin, Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness; LeShown Goodwin, Hebron Baptist; and Scott Wiggins, Lydia Mill Church of God.
The Clinton High School Army JROTC presented The Colors and led the walk, and Dreama Case, a student from Thornwell Charter School, sang The National Anthem.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”. The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. The modern day originated in 1952 and was upheld by a federal appellate court in April 2011.
