Residents of the Barrel Stave Road community near Clinton are asking the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control for much more information about an industrial wastewater business.
It is being permitted for a former construction business location on Hwy 56, and residents say it is too close to homes, businesses and restaurants, the City of Clinton’s industrial spec buildings, an under-construction Clinton recreation complex and schools, and two busy interstate highways to be safe. The proposed business is H2O Blue, LLC Hauled Wastewater Receiving and Evaporation Facility.
People attending a hastily called community meeting Tuesday evening were told there is a similar business in Sumter. It was unknown, however, if this is a place the concerned citizens, and city and county officials, could visit and assess, or not.
“It does come down to numbers,” said meeting organizer Pam Orr about the prospect of having DHEC come from Columbia to do an on-site information meeting. Public comments are being accepted until Aug. 1 - DHEC sent some people living around the plant site a letter July 1.
An application for this permit was sent to DHEC on June 3, 2019.
DHEC says it has placed the permit “on public notice.”
Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said the city is business-friendly, but it does not want businesses with an odor.
“We need to make an informed decision,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting at The Clinton House.
People who have contacted DHEC - an official said 10 people called between July 1 and July 13 - have gotten mixed signals about whether this business will smell. There could be some odor, some callers were told; and there could be a garlic, rotten eggs, or paper mill odor from this kind of operation, others were told.
The business will truck-in wastewater from industries (the exact locations of which is unclear) and place it in 2 400-gallon tanks for evaporation, then take the sludge and mix it with sawdust, then truck the sludge to a landfill for disposal. The business will run 24-hours a day.
The business site is within walking distance of the Blue Ocean Restaurant, and farther north from this site are the outdoor businesses and recreation areas The Clinton House, the Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, and the Musgrove Golf Club. Between the site and The Clinton House is Duncan Creek, the City of Clinton’s primary drinking water source, and the Town of Whitmire’s secondary drinking water source.
A road that forks off Hwy 56 in front of the plant site - Barrel Stave Road - borders the back side of the City of Clinton’s major industrial park, where there is one occupied spec building, one spec building being marketed now, and one potential building on the drawing boards.
No County or City officials were notified in advance of H2O Blue, LLC’s plans for the 8-acre property.
